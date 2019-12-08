Schroeder wins annual More Than A Game charity basketball tournament

Four Section V teams gathered at Spencerport High School for the second day of the Hoops for the Hospital tournament presented by More Than A Game Foundation.

Greece Arcadia, Webster Schroeder, Brockport, and Spencerport played to raise money for the Golisano Children’s Hospital at Strong.

Webster Schroeder and Brockport played in a rematch of last year’s championship game for the title, but this time the Warriors emerged victorious after a close 54-50 win.

Spencerport defeated Greece Arcadia in the consolation game 59-45 in front of their home crowd.