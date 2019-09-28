Schroeder stuns, defeating Pittsford on homecoming

Hundreds of Pittsford fans showed up in full support of their team, hoping to see a Panthers win on Friday night. Instead, they got a second half comeback by Webster Schroeder, who defeated Pittsford 40-28.

The Panthers developed an early lead, ending the half up 14-7. The Warriors battled back. Their first lead of the game came from an 87-yard catch and run by Jack VonAhnen. Ethan Fame secured the win for the Warriors with a pick six.

Pittsford faces another tough test next week as they travel to Aquinas.