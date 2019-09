The last time Schroeder and Hilton met, a goal by the Cadets was the last any opponent scored against the Warriors. Tonight, Schroeder kept that shut out streak alive, defeating Hilton 2-0.

Goals were scored off of a free kick and a corner kick, both set up by Abigail Neill. The first was scored by Morgan Adams with just under five minutes left in the first half, and the second by Ashley Davis with three to play.