Sabres add D-man day before deadline

With a little under 24 hours to go before the NHL trade deadline, the Sabres have made their first move.
And it’s a buy.
Buffalo announced that they have traded Amerk defenseman Brendan Guhle and a first round pick to Anaheim for 24 year old defenseman Brandon Montour.
The former Duck is 6-0 and a righty. He scored nine goals and 23 assists last year and is on pace to slightly eclipse that at five goals and 20 assists through 62 games.
Montour has a very palatable contract. He’s signed for just over $3.5 million for next season and will be a restricted free agent after that, meaning he could be a long term solution in Buffalo.
The first round pick is reportedly either the one Buffalo acquired from San Jose or St. Louis and not their own, meaning the Sabres have likely kept the best pick of the group.
In Guhle, the organization loses a D-man that had put up similar numbers at the AHL level. So far, Guhle has five goals and 22 assists in 50 games for Rochester. However, he was not a Jason Botterill draft pick.
Guhle was the second best scoring defenseman on the Amerks and will be tough loss as first place Rochester begins its run to the playoffs.
The NHL trade deadline is Monday at 3pm.