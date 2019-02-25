Sabres add D-man day before deadline

OTTAWA, ON – FEBRUARY 07: Anaheim Ducks Defenceman Brandon Montour (26) keeps eyes on the play during third period National Hockey League action between the Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa Senators on February 7, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With a little under 24 hours to go before the NHL trade deadline, the Sabres have made their first move.

And it’s a buy.

Buffalo announced that they have traded Amerk defenseman Brendan Guhle and a first round pick to Anaheim for 24 year old defenseman Brandon Montour.

The former Duck is 6-0 and a righty. He scored nine goals and 23 assists last year and is on pace to slightly eclipse that at five goals and 20 assists through 62 games.

TRADE: We’ve acquired defenseman Brandon Montour from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Brendan Guhle and a first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. pic.twitter.com/2JRu2Mq98m— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 25, 2019

Montour has a very palatable contract. He’s signed for just over $3.5 million for next season and will be a restricted free agent after that, meaning he could be a long term solution in Buffalo.

The first round pick is reportedly either the one Buffalo acquired from San Jose or St. Louis and not their own, meaning the Sabres have likely kept the best pick of the group.

Conditional pick details in Montour deal: #Ducks receive SJS 1st pick, or they have the option to select STL’s pick if it’s between #20 – #31.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 24, 2019

In Guhle, the organization loses a D-man that had put up similar numbers at the AHL level. So far, Guhle has five goals and 22 assists in 50 games for Rochester. However, he was not a Jason Botterill draft pick.

Guhle was the second best scoring defenseman on the Amerks and will be tough loss as first place Rochester begins its run to the playoffs.

The NHL trade deadline is Monday at 3pm.