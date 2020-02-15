Rush-Henrietta, Athena, Newark, Marcus Whitman win boys bowling titles

Rush-Henrietta, Athena, Newark, and Marcus Whitman won boys Section V team titles today at Gates Bowl.

Class A was a nailbiter with Rush-Henrietta, Hilton, and Fairport separated by just 39 pins heading into the final game. The Royal Comets were able to secure the victory, and earn a state berth as the top team among Class A and B.

In Class B, Greece Athena roared back from almost 100 pins down in the final game to move from third to first to win the team title.

Class C featured another comeback as Newark was down 190 pins after the first 3 games and stormed back to win the title. They also move on to states as the small school champion.

Marcus Whitman was the Class D champions for the second-straight year.