Roundball Roundup: January 4th, 2019

ROCHESTER - Boys Basketball:

Irondequoit 62 Rush-Henrietta 39

Keenan Robinson scored a team-high 20 points. Patrick Thomas and Josh Stenglein both scored in double figures for the Eagles.

Irondequoit improves to 6-1 on the season.

Leadership 81 McQuaid 76

Rondell Watson scored a game-high 31 points for the Lions.

Jermaine Taggert had 26 points to lead the Knights.

Leadership is the first Section V team to beat McQuaid this season.

NE Douglass 85 Monroe 62

Odyssey 85 Brockport 59

Jaden Hartsfield scored a career-high 30 points to lead Odyssey past Brockport.

Teammates Ray Colbert and Aric Williams also scored in double figures.

Kyle Palka had a team-high 17 for the Blue Devils.

Odyssey improves to 8-1 on the season.

Brighton 42 Spenceport 39

Nate Sponsel finished with a game-high 19 points for the Barons.

Gino Peppett scored 12 to lead Spencerport.

Girls Basketball

Penfield 71 Churchville-Chili 27

Ten different Patriots scored a point Friday night.

Baylee Teal lead the way with 16 points. Brianne Moxley, Jasmine Cohoon, Nina Nesselbush and Nyara Simmons all finished in double figures.

Penfield improves to 9-0.

Brockport 60 Odyssey 43

Shinya Lee finished one block shy of a triple-double. Lee had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 9 blocks Friday night.

Emma Laureano had a team-high 16 points for Brockport.

Serenity Rodgers scored a team-high 16 points for Odyssey.

Brockport remains undefeated on the season.

Thomas 53 Victor 48

Ashley Schenkel scored 15 points to lead the Titans over the Blue Devils.

Hilton 47 Canandaigua 42

Katie Stegall had a team-high 17 points for the Braves.