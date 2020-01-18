Roundball Roundup: January 17, 2020

Boys Basketball

Eastridge 66, Batavia 60

Fairport 53, Hilton 50

Even without three of Fairport’s biggest names, the Red Raiders were able to pick up their seventh win of the season at home. Ryan Lucey scored 21 points, nine in the second quarter to create a lead. Max Molisani and Kevin Gibson also had double digits, with 15 and 10 points respectively.

Cadets star Tahjae Hill only scored 16 points on the night, followed by Najier Daniels with ten.

Irondequoit 73, Canandaigua 27

Irondequoit had a balanced and dynamic scoring attack as they defeated Canandaigua 73-27, moving to 8-3.

Nick Leonardo scored a game-high 17 points, netting five three-pointers. Three other play reached double digits as Connor Shafer had 13, Kennan Robertson scored 13, and Luke Melidona had 10.

Irondequoit is back in action on Wednesday as they travel to Monroe.

Whitman 64, World of Inquiry 56

8-4 Whitman was tested by 2-9 World of Inquiry, but the Wildcats picked up a road win taking it 64-56.

Red Jacket 47, HAC 46

Red Jacket held on until the last second of the game to keep their undefeated season alive. The Wolves clawed their way back late in the game, but were unable to hand Red Jacket their first loss of the season.

Greece Athena 57, Pittsford Sutherland 55

In the battle of two five win teams, it was the Trojans who came out on top, defeating the Knights by two points.

DeAndre Newsome scored 21 as Greece Athena won its third of the last four games. Jalyn Moorhead led all scorers with 28 points on the night.

Rochester Prep 67, Early College 51

A 21-point effort by Jaquis Robinson helped lead the Tigers to victory in the Friday afternoon matinee.

Girls Basketball

Penfield 65, Victor 41

Captain Nyara Simmons scored 20 points and picked up 15 rebounds as the Patriots defeated Victor by double digits.

Williamsville South 92, East 33

3rd ranked Williamsville South dominated from start to finish as they defeated East 92-33.

UConn commit Amari DeBerry and the Lady Billies controlled the game early and scored 23 points before East got on the scoreboard. DeBerry scored 26 and Ava Urbaniak netted a game-high 33.

Shariona Blocker had a team-high 15 points for East. The Eagles fall under .500 at 6-7 and will take on Our Lady of Mercy next Friday night.

Greece Olympia 42, Greece Odyssey 40

Greece Olympia picked up a close win against rivals Greece Odyssey as they won 42-40.

Olympia jumped out to a 12-3 lead to start the game, but Odyssey got themselves back into it but it was too little too late.