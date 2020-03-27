Rochester track star will wait another year to go for Olympic gold

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Rochester track star will wait another year to go for Olympic gold

Local Sports

NCAA champ Sammy Watson sought first Olympic berth this year

Posted: / Updated:

Rush-Henrietta alum Sammy Watson was hoping to get a crack at the Olympics this year.

“I’m not too bummed,” she says. “I’m not too bummed because I know that I’m young and I’ll have time.”

Like every other athlete this spring, concerns about the coronavirus have derailed her year. And it’s not just the Olympics, it’s everything.

“It’s hard not having places to train right now and not knowing when or if I will have a season for this outdoor, for the summer,” says Watson.

Watson won the 800-meter NCAA title as a college freshman in 2018 and turned pro last year. She thinks the extra year to get ready will help her out in the long run.

“I’m coming into my prime,” says Watson. “I’m not on the downside of my career. It’s just getting started, so having that extra year, I don’t feel like I can get any worse. I can only get better and stronger.”

Right now, Watson runs near her Philadelphia apartment to stay in shape and does strength and core workouts at home.

“My apartment complex gym, I can’t even go in there. It’s tough when you don’t have a track.,” says Watson. “We compete on tracks, so it’s hard to try to simulate that on something else like grass or gravel. I think it’s difficult right now, but it’s given us time to get creative.”

Watson is currently training with a world-renowned coach in Philadelphia and a group of accomplished Olympic stars, all older than her. She says it was intimidating at first, but now Watson says the other girls are like good sisters.

Maybe next year, she’ll be the one considered an Olympic star.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss