ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Accessible Adventures held an inclusive sled hockey event Saturday at Genesee Valley Ice Rink.

Organizers said that sled hockey is an inclusive game for people with and without disabilities,

where players on their team, the Sled Hawks, use ice sleds to skate, shoot, pass, block and score.

Today’s programming was a “Try It Clinic” where anyone can come and be introduced to coaches and volunteers.

“It’s widely one of the most popular Paralympic sports that we find out there,” Rochester Sled Hawks Coach Darren Zyra said. “We’re able to descend it down from the ranks of the U.S.A. level. We have a great program with U.S.A hockey, we’re blessed in New York with plenty of teams across the state so, lots of competition, lots of accessible opportunity for our kids.”

They say no experience is necessary to join the team. Plus, it’s free to play!