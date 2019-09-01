Rochester natives waived from NFL rosters

Three Rochester natives represented the area well during the preseason, but were released from NFL rosters ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Aquinas graduate Jarron Jones was waived from the Buffalo Bills. Jones was signed on the final day of training camp at St. John Fisher. Though he spent a short amount of time in Buffalo, he felt like he had become a family with his teammates.

“It’s been awesome just coming in here and bonding with these guys, they’ve taken me in since Day 1,” said Jones. “Being here and being back home felt really comfortable and I felt really at home here.”

Bishop Kearney’s Jermaine Ponder was waived by the Houston Texans on Friday, following a big interception during Thursday night’s game against the Rams.

Fairport’s Marquis Young was released by the Indianapolis Colts two weeks after he was signed on August 19.