ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jamir Jones has fulfilled his NFL dreams and is signing with the Houston Texans.

Jones tells News 8 that he is signing with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent.

Jones won a state title with Aquinas in 2015 and went on to play for Notre Dame.

In his final season with the Fighting Irish, the defensive lineman had 4.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles.