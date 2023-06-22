ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jalen Pickett has dreamt of playing in the NBA his whole life.

That’s good, because dreams were hard to come by last night

“I barely could sleep honestly just thinking about it and I was just so eager for today to come,” said Pickett. “I’m just so excited.”

After a long and winding road- a state title at Aquinas, to prep school in Ohio, to Siena, to All-American honors and the NCAA tournament with Penn State, his draft night is finally here tonight. While the journey isn’t complete, the advice now is simple.

“Just enjoy the moment,” said Pickett. “This is just one day of my life and it’s really important for me. It’s a milestone just to get here. And then from the guys who are in the league, they say once you get there, that’s the hardest part is staying in it and sticking in it.”

When Pickett left Aquinas in 2017 there was not a single Rochesterian in the NBA. After tonight, you can fill out a full starting five of guys from the 585, players who were instrumental in helping get Pickett get to this point.

“For the majority, everybody really stayed in Rochester,” said Pickett. “We were competing against each other. We were always playing and getting in the gym together like we are today.”

Pickett would join recent NBA Champion Thomas Bryant (Denver), Isaiah Stewart (Detroit), Anthony Lamb (Golden State), and Jeenathan Williams (Portland) in the NBA.

“I think that was the biggest thing for us. We wanted to see each other truly be better and when you’re playing against each other so much and always in the gym there’s no choice but to get better.”

Pickett is a projected second-rounder, and while he might not be as young as the “one-and-done’s” he’s confident he hasn’t come close to his ceiling.

“Going into those meetings I was telling people I might be 23 but that’s young,” he said. “I’ve got a long time left in this game and I can’t wait to get started.”

He will be surrounded by friends and family here in Rochester at a draft party, celebrating with those who got him here, especially his grandma and his mom.

“I’m trying to contain my mom and her full excitement for it,” said Pickett with a smile. “Playing basketball is great but always being able to put a smile on my family and friend’s faces is something that I always really enjoy.”

Pickett said he’s not usually an emotional person. But tonight is definitely going to be different. The NBA Draft starts tonight at 8:00 p.m.