Rochester native Edwards ready to prove himself in the CFL

The Aquinas grad is hoping to impress on the field after not getting the chance last year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native Earnest Edwards lived out his childhood dream last year, signing with the Los Angeles Rams and participating in training camp as an undrafted free agent.

The Aquinas grad and former University of Maine wide receiver was able to impress his coaches, specifically his wide receivers coach.

But the NFL’s COVID season did him no favors. With no preseason games to prove himself, he was one of many rookie hopefuls who were cut without stepping onto a field on game day.

“Where I had to prove myself is one-on-ones, which I did, I have all the film and everything,” said Edwards. “The preseason really killed me because I wanted them to see what I could do in a game.”

This summer Edwards is taking a different route, signing with the Edmonton Elks of the CFL.

“I know it’s not over yet. I’m going to be back in the NFL sooner or later,” said Edwards. “Right now I’ve got to handle my business in the CFL and I’m excited.”

A lot of people have been asking Edwards why he decided to sign with a CFL team and not try and latch on with another NFL team in training camp. The answer for him was simple— he just missed playing football.

“Last year, I was kind of depressed knowing I didn’t play football in two years. It was kind of hard on me, on my mind,” said Edwards. “That’s what I was doing since I was four or five years old, that’s all I knew.”

He calls the CFL a receiver’s league with its unique rules that benefit offenses and looks forward to both putting up some big numbers and showing everyone back home what you can accomplish.

“I’m from the West side of Rochester where I hate to say it, it’s getting bad,” said Edwards. “I’m not going to say I made it out yet because I’m still in the process of doing that. I feel like I’m almost there. I kept fighting no matter how hard it got and I hope everybody does the same.”

Edwards leaves for Canada later this week, with the season kicking off in August.