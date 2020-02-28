Rochester native and MLB champion Johnny Antonelli passes away

One of Rochester’s greatest athletes and greatest gentlemen passed away on Friday.

Johnny Antonelli pitched 12 major league baseball seasons for three different franchises. He was a five time all-star and a key part of the New York Giants 1954 championship season.

His son-in-law, Monroe County Court Judge Chris Ciaccio, made the announcement of Antonelli’s passing on Facebook Friday morning. He called Antonelli, “Gracious, humble, immensely giving of his time throughout his career, Rochester’s greatest athlete of all time.”

Antonelli was born in Rochester in 1930 and was a three sport star at Jefferson High School (baseball, football, basketball).

He was signed to the Boston Braves directly from high school in 1948 as one of the players termed, at the time, a “bonus baby”. He made more money than veteran teammates and greats like Warren Spahn and, by rule, was required to remain in the majors. As a result, Antonelli never played a day in the minors and was resented by his Boston teammates. He was not voted a share of the winnings after the Braves won the World Series his rookie year (he only pitched four innings that season).

Antonelli pitched three seasons in Boston and then missed two years serving in the Army. After returning, he was traded to the Giants before the 1954 season. That trade is legend for two reasons that have nothing to do with Antonelli.

It was a six player deal that sent the legendary Bobby Thomson, of “Shot Heard Round The World” fame, from the Giants to the Braves. Giants fans were not happy to see their hero dispatched elsewhere. However, Thomson broke his leg in spring training and the Braves were forced to replace their prize from the Antonelli trade with an unknown rookie from Mobile, Alabama.

That rookie’s name was Hank Aaron.

The trade worked out great for Antonelli. He won 21 games in 1954, made his first all-star team and recorded a win and a save in the World Series. The Giants swept Cleveland to make Antonelli a champion.

He pitched seven more seasons, mostly for the Giants, and was an all-star every year from 1956-59. He also won 20 games again in 1956.

In 1961, Rochester welcomed Antonelli back with open arms. He had founded the Johnny Antonelli Tire Company in 1954 and it was a Rochester staple for four decades. There were 19 locations when the Antonelli family sold most of the company to Firestone in 1994. The Antonelli Tire Company generated $18.5 million dollars in revenue in 1993 and had locations in five upstate New York counties.

Antonelli met his wife, Rosemarie, while playing in Boston. They had three daughters and a son. John, Junior was a CEO for the Tire Company many years. After the company was sold, Antonelli, Jr. joined Starbucks and rose to the Director of Starbucks International, which operated well over a thousand Starbucks stores worldwide.

Antonelli, Sr. was still active in Rochester during his retirement years. He was elected to the National Italian American Hall of Fame in 2013 and to the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016. Fellow Rochester resident Joe Altobelli went into the NYS Baseball Hall of Fame the same year.

Johnny Antonelli, Joe Altobelli (Joe Jr. accepting) and the Rochester Red Wings (Naomi Silver accepting) enter the NYS Baseball HOF tonight! pic.twitter.com/uFFH1eWL2C — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) November 13, 2016

Johnny Antonelli was 89 years old. He would have turned 90 on Easter Sunday.