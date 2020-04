University of Maine standout signs as an undrafted free agent

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Aquinas grad Earnest Edwards caught the eye of NFL scouts with his blazing fast speed and it landed him on a roster, as Edwards has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Edwards announced the signing on twitter just after the draft ended.

Officially signing with the LA Rams 🙏🏾 blessed for the opportunity and ready to get to work ASAP!!! Thank you everyone for constant support ❣️ @davidcanter @Josh_StevensNYC @NessMugrabi @RamsNFL — Earnest Edwards IV (@EdwardsEarnest) April 25, 2020

Earnest had a prolific career at the University of Maine and ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at a local pro day for Rochester athletes.