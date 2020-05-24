Rochester Lady Lions heading to Ohio for socially distant softball tournament

Breaking News
RPD responds to large gathering that ended with two arrested Friday night
Live Now
Dr. Fauci answers your questions on “Coronavirus House Calls”
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Rochester Lady Lions heading to Ohio for socially distant softball tournament

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Travel sports leagues have an indefinite future in New York due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many believe they will be able to resume practice and host tournaments in Phase Four of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s reopening plan.

In the meantime, the Rochester Lady Lions will be traveling to Ohio twice in June to get some live softball action in as a team.

Rob Kersch, president of the Lady Lions, says these tournaments will look very different from previous years due to the state and local health regulations. Ohio is open, but operating under strict guidelines.

Some of the regulations for the tournaments include players wearing masks until they get on to the field, no umpire meetings, coaches remaining masked throughout the game, no high fives/handshakes, parents masked and six feet apart in the stands, and each team receiving their own ball, so there is no cross contamination by the players.

The girls have been practicing individually since March, all preparing to take the field again as a team. The 18U, 16U, and 14U Futures teams will all be traveling to Ohio, and are all very serious about the game.

“Most of these kids want to play at the next level or already are doing that,” said Kersch. “I know some of them are videotaping their swings and sending them to hitting coaches, and they’re analyzing it over video so they can get some feedback from their coaches they can’t get to in person.”

The Lady Lions are also looking into ways to make sure the girls are getting seen by college coaches, who are under NCAA restrictions for in-person recruiting due to the pandemic.

“We’re looking into possibly live streaming so even though they can’t go to the event, they can still watch it live,” said Kersch.

Each summer the Lady Lions host a tournament of their own, but Kersch and the other executives postponed it back in March to get ahead of the curve. It is currently planned for August.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss