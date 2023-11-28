ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This weekend marks the start of the new National Lacrosse League season. The Rochester Knighthawks host the Calgary Roughnecks on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.

The team is coming off a great run last season. Rochester made the playoffs for the first time in modern franchise history.

“There are a lot of positives we can take from last year especially getting into the playoffs,” General Manager Dan Carey told Sunrise anchor Brennan Somers. “Obviously, the goal is to win a championship and we didn’t achieve that goal but we felt like we took some pretty big steps from the previous year and we have a young core group of guys that experience is going to bode well for moving forward.”

Saturday’s game is also Western Knight. The first 1,000 fans receive a Knighthawks-branded cowboy boot pint glass.

Fans can also get their first official taste of the newly unveiled Knighthawk Hazy IPA. Tickets for the home opener and future games start at just $10.