Rochester hockey players win gold at World Championships

Winning a gold medal is something most kids dream about growing up, and last week in Slovakia the USA Women’s junior hockey team, featuring some local talent did just that

Three players from the Bishop Kearney selects program, including Rochester native Haley Winn, were on the U-18 team that took home gold with an overtime victory over Canada. Kiara Zanon, another Rochester native, scored the game-winning goal.

Winn was the youngest member on the team last year that lost to Canada in the finals and seeing her team get revenge in overtime was something she’ll never forget.

“It was unreal,” says Winn. “It was a 2-on-oh going down so I think I was holding my breath on the bench because it was a really big chance for us and then it went in and it kind of was all a blur.”

“I ran out onto the ice, I was one of the first to the pile and in just a matter of seconds everyone was all on top of each other and it was all a blur,” she adds. “It was so exciting and literally one of the best moments of my life.”