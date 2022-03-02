ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Apparent bad behavior by parents and students at school sporting events, has caused the Finger Lakes High School Athletic Association to release a letter asking everyone to ‘refocus’ priorities.

This comes as the nation is also facing a shortage of referees at school games, caused in part the letter says, by outbursts on courts and fields.



The letter last month to parents, students, coaches, asked to keep the focus on student-athletes, and ‘not the officiating, coaching strategies, and the negative behavior that has infiltrated’ sporting arenas.

Chris Corey with Newark Central Schools was one of 18 who signed the letter. “Our rule as athletic administrators in our league is really to create a healthy and safe environment for our student-athletes,” he says.

Officials say the past two years across the region have been filled with unsportsmanlike behavior, particularly among students and parents. “We’re feeling that in our gyms, in our pools, in our fields,” he says.

The Finger Lakes High School Athletic Association sent the following message to athletes, coaches, parents and fans at high school sporting events, saying they've seen an "increasing concern of negative behavior" in recent months at games. pic.twitter.com/1gBdEU0wEw — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) March 2, 2022

Corey adds, “The heightened level of importance, I think, of like, every call, of a score, of a coaching decision, even our supervisors who are trying to enforce masking, it’s just everything is really the stakes…seems like is higher now. And it shouldn’t be. (All those things are) hard to deal with. And we just we really need to remind ourselves that interscholastic athletics are for kids and that calls for an environment that is worthy of them.”

Tom Schmandt with the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District says what’s acceptable at say, a Sunday Bills’ game, isn’t when it comes to high school sports. “Sports brings out the best and the worst in us,” he says.

He adds, “Well, let’s face it, we haven’t had a normal, so to speak, year, two and a half years almost. It’s been challenging to say the least, from a psychological perspective, or emotional perspective.”

Schmandt is asking everyone to change their focus and just enjoy the game. “You gotta look in the mirror. You have to understand what are my actions, and what is the ripple effect?” he asks.

Schmandt says, “If you want to go see a good basketball game, which your son or daughter is in, you’re going to have a different experience. So that’s the goal. It’s just: let me self regulate a little bit here, take time and pause.”

The main reason referees are hanging up their whistles and quitting across the US is due to this bad behavior. Both coaches say more refs are needed. They could use your help. “We’re worried we won’t have officials to officiate our games,” says Corey.

Most of the referee jobs are part-time. If interested, check in with your local school district.