Rochester basketball players praise local talent

Rochester has bred a talented group of basketball players including Isaiah Stewart, Thomas Bryant, Nahziah Carter, Devontay Caruthers, Anthony Lamb, Quinton Rose, and more. Some of those Division I college players came back to help with Bryant’s inaugural basketball camp.

While they have been able to play at the next level, they believe Rochester does not receive the credit it deserves in the basketball world.

“We put the work in and we deserve the recognition,” said Anthony Lamb, a senior at Vermont. “With the competition and talent that we have in our city, I know we could keep pushing and breaking barriers.”

“At the end of the day I feel like Rochester is on the rise,” said Isaiah Stewart, a freshman at Washington. Slowly, but we’re gonna get there. “We’re going to have pros one day and I can’t wait until that day happens.”

“We’re going to get there and people are going to have to recognize Rochester for the power house that it is,” said Lamb.