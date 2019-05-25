Local Sports

Rochester and Oak Hill set attendance record for Senior PGA Championship

Posted: May 24, 2019 08:31 PM EDT

Pittsford, NY (WROC) - Rochester loves golf and fans proved it yet again on Friday.

It was the highest attended Friday in the history of the Senior PGA Championship, an event that goes all the way back to the 1930s.

The PGA of America does not give out attendance numbers as a policy, but did say based on their count of tickets scanned that this was the best Friday ever for this event.
 

