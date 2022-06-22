Allen was named New York's golfer of the century

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester golf community suffered a major loss last week as golf legend Don Allen passed away at the age of 84.

Allen is considered one of if not the greatest amateur golfers in Rochester’s history.

He won the New York State Amateur Championship six times and was named the state’s Golfer of the Century by the New York State Golf Association.

Allen played in the U.S. Open four times and competed in the Masters three times. In two of his Masters appearances, he was the second-lowest scoring amateur. He declined a fourth Masters invitation due to the birth of his first child.

Allen represented the United States four times, with two Walker Cup and two Americas Cup teams. The Walker Cup is the amateur version of the Ryder Cup, with the America’s cup pitting U.S. amateur golfers against those from Canada and Mexico.

He qualified for the U.S. Amateur Championship 18 times, finishing as high as third in 1965. That year, he was named the third-best amateur golfer in the world by Golf Digest.

For many years, the Country Club of Rochester Club Championship was all but a formality. Allen won the title 22 times in all, including a stretch of 15 titles in 16 years from 1968-1983. His first win in 1959 and his final in 1994 gave him titles in five different decades.

The Brighton and Colgate grad won the RDGA District Tournament six times and won the prestigious Monroe Invitational four times.

Allen made nine holes-in-one in his career and set thirteen different course records.

He was inducted into the NYSGA Hall of Fame in 2012 and will be inducted into the Rochester District Golf Association on July 12th in its inaugural class.