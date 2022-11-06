The event drew thousands to Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex and featured 12 divisions and over 120 hockey teams.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Premier Ice Prospects’ ROC City Girls Fest is one of the largest girls hockey tournament in the United States, and it was held right here in Rochester this past weekend.

The event drew thousands to Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex and featured 12 divisions and over 120 hockey teams.

Premier Ice Prospect’s Director said that Rochester is an ideal location for the tournament, due to its central location.

“This is one of the largest girls hockey tournaments in North America,” Kathy Pippy, Director of Girls Hockey at Premier Ice Prospects, said. “And it’s really great to have it here in Rochester because Rochester is centrally located between the East Coast, Midwest and Ontario.”

There was 126 teams in total — of girls from as far away as Alaska, California, all across the Midwest, the east coast and Canada. Pippy also said the girls enjoy checking out the city, bringing a boost to local businesses.

“The city’s pretty much sold out with our teams that are staying in these hotels,” she said. “And obviously they’re spending money eating at the local restaurants, going to the zoo, going to museums, doing all kinds of activities it was a beautiful fall weekend.”