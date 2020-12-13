RIT men’s hockey uses big 2nd period to top LIU

Tigers score three times in the second to sink the Sharks.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — After giving up a 2-0 lead Friday night in their loss to Long Island University, it was the Tigers coming back from behind on Saturday as they defeated the Sharks 5-1.

LIU got on the board midway through the first period on a Derek Osik shot from the point. The Sharks outshot the Tigers 12-9 in the first frame and led 1-0.

In the second period, the Tigers came alive. Jake Joffe capitalized on an LIU turnover to put one off the post and in just 2:29 into the period to tie it up. 36 seconds later, Will Calverley scored on a one-timer to put the Tigers in front 2-1. The goal was Calverley’s sixth goal in just six games this season.

Later in the period, Elijah Gonsalves stole the puck from behind the Sharks’ net and fired one in to lead 3-1 after the second.

The game was firmly in the Tigers’ pocket when Kobe Walker and Jake Hamacher both scored late in the third to give the Tigers a 5-1 win. The Tigers outshot the Sharks 38-24.

RIT moves to 3-2-1 on the season. They’ll travel to Canisius on Thursday night.