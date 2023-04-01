Williams would be fourth Rochester native to play in the NBA this season

PORTLAND, Ore. (WROC) — Rochester native Jeenathan Williams is reportedly off to the NBA, signing a two-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Athletic NBA Insider Shams Charania reports that the Trail Blazers are signing Williams from the Salt Lake City Stars of the G-League, the NBA’s developmental league. Williams has averaged 14.4 points per game for the Stars, shooting 41.7% from three-point range.

Williams attended UPrep, averaging 22 points per game in his junior season before transferring to a prep school in California. He led the Griffins to the Section V Class AA championship game, losing to Fairport.

A four-star recruit, he attended the University at Buffalo and averaged over 17 points per game each of his final two seasons. Williams declared for the NBA draft but was not selected, signing with the Stars in October of 2022.

Williams enters a good situation to receive playing time, as the Trail Blazers are out of playoff contention. They have lost eleven of their last twelve games and recently shut down star point guard Damian Lillard for the season.

Williams would be the fourth Rochester native to play in the NBA this season. Thomas Bryant plays for the Denver Nuggets, Anthony Lamb is having a career year with the Golden State Warriors, and Isaiah Stewart is playing for the Detroit Pistons, though he has not played since February as he deals with a shoulder injury.

He would also be just the second former UB Bull to play in the NBA, joining Sam Pellom who played from 1979-1983.