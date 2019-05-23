Remembering the Four Aces
During the 1989 US Open, four players made a hole in one at the same hole
Pittsford, NY - In 1989, Oak Hill played host to the U.S. Open.
On Friday, four players made a hole in one at hole number six.
In less than two hours.
There is no video from any of the aces. No photos were taken, except for staged shots of the four players together after the round.
Since the first ace was made by the first player of the day on the hole, very few fans were present to see all four.
This is the story of that day told by the lucky souls who saw it and the men that made it happen.
