Remembering the Four Aces

During the 1989 US Open, four players made a hole in one at the same hole

Posted: May 22, 2019 09:49 PM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 09:49 PM EDT

Pittsford, NY - In 1989, Oak Hill played host to the U.S. Open. 

On Friday, four players made a hole in one at hole number six. 

In less than two hours. 

There is no video from any of the aces. No photos were taken, except for staged shots of the four players together after the round. 

Since the first ace was made by the first player of the day on the hole, very few fans were present to see all four. 

This is the story of that day told by the lucky souls who saw it and the men that made it happen. 

