ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been a while since the Red Wings had a normal season. COVID erased 2020 and the season last year was delayed until May.

Even though the games will start on schedule for the Red Wings tomorrow, the baseball lockout still had an impact on the Triple-A season.

“The biggest challenge with the lockout was the shortened spring training,” said Red Wings manager Matthew LeCroy. “You know a lot of these guys went to the big league camp who are on the roster they came in later.”

Red Wings outfielder Donovan Casey talked about how the lockout forced players to ‘ramp up quicker’ in terms of preparing for the season.

“I mean pretty much everybody has put the work in during the offseason preparing for the season,” said Casey. “It’s a little bit different this year based off of the time table but other than that. I mean going out there and just playing baseball and showing what you did in the offseason.”

“I think the most common theme that was talked about is control what you can,” said Red Wings pitcher Ben Braymer. “That’s what this game is all about in my opinion. Play the cards that you’re dealt, control the things you can control and do that to the best of your abilities.”

The Red Wings had a rough season last year holding a 49-77 record and finishing dead last in their division. But LeCroy is ready to put that in the past and is excited for what’s to come.

“We’re way more athletic, our pitching staff has way more experience,” said LeCroy. “We have better stuff. I think once you have good players you’re going to have a better chance of winning.”

The baseball season signifies the beginning of spring and usually warm weather. At the moment, Mother Nature hasn’t exactly warmed up the city of Rochester just yet which some of the players admitted isn’t ideal.

“It’s a challenge I’ve been taking cold showers getting ready for it,” said Braymer. “At the end of the day, we’re glad to get the opportunity to come out here whether it’s warm, cold rain, shine whatever so I know everyone is really excited about that.”

To start the season, the Red Wings will hit the road for their first six games. Then they’ll be back in Rochester for their home opener on Tuesday, April 12th.