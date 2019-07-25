Red Wings hold Uncle Phil Bobblehead night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochesters favorite usher had his own special night at the Red Wings game on Wednesday.

The first 2,000 fans got to take home their very own Uncle Phil bobblehead. The man himself spent most of the game signing bobbleheads, t-shirts and giving out hugs and kisses.

For over 30 years Uncle Phil has worked for the team spreading love and joy to everyone he meets and on Wednesday night the community got their chance to give it right back

“Unbelievable. It was a dream come true Thad. Unreal. I can’t tell you how much love and respect I got from the people that came out tonight,” said Phil.