The Rochester Red Wings ended their season with a 70-70 record after falling 8-4 to Syracuse on Monday.

Seventy-five different players spent time in Rochester this season, a great feat for development within the farm system.

“Everyone that came in, all of the teammates, kept the vibes of the group,” said pitcher Drew Maggi. “Clubhouse was great, it was fun coming to the field every day.”

A record 451,853 fans came out to a game this season, the most since 2010.