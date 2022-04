ROCHETSER, N.Y. (WROC) —The Red Wings home opener is less than a week away and the team announced the return of two concession stands that were closed last year.

Altobelli Deli is a tribute to the late red Wings Hall of famer Joe Altobelli and Roc Nacho features made to order Nachos with 10 different toppings.

The Red Wings home opener is next Tuesday with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. Tickets for all of the home games are now on sale at the Ticket office or at the Red Wings website.