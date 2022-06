ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings are bringing their popular Pride Night promotion back to Frontier Field.

Pride Night 2022 is set for July 13. The Red Wings are set to play against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

According to the team’s Twitter page, fans can buy Pride Packs starting at $34 to get a ticket and a shirt. Shirts will not be available outside the Pride Packs.

Tickets are available here.