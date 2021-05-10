Ravenwood hosts U.S. Open local qualifier

VICTOR, N.Y. (RDGA) — On Monday, May 10, a field of 45 golfers from across the U.S. and Canada competed for three qualifying positions and two alternate spots in the 2021 U.S. Open Local Qualifier hosted by Ravenwood Golf Club.

Billy Gaffney, a professional from Buffalo, and amateur Gus Lascola from North Carolina, a student at Cornell University, both posted 2-under-par 70 to finish in a tie for first place as well as secure two of the three spots available to advance to U.S. Open Final Qualifying. Gaffney won a playoff with Lascola on the first hole to earn medalist honors, with Lascola taking the second qualifying position.

Two players also tied for third place with scores of 1-under 71— amateur Samuel King of Ponte Vedra, Florida (also a Cornell student) and amateur David Hanes of Elma, New York. King won a playoff with Hanes on the second hole to claim the third qualifying position, with Hanes taking the First Alternate designation.

Two more players tied for fifth place at even-par 72— Christian Chapman of Victor and Yaroslav Merkulov of Penfield— with the pair going to a playoff to determine the Second Qualifying position. Chapman parred the fourth hole of the playoff to earn the second qualifying spot.

Gaffney took Medalist honors for the second time in four years in the Rochester U.S. Open Local Qualifier— the last time also coming at Ravenwood in 2018. No USGA Qualifiers were held anywhere in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

The three players who earned the right to advance to the second round of U.S. Open Qualifying will compete for the chance to advance to the 2021 U.S. Open at one of 11 locations between May 24 and June 7. Gaffney announced that he will go to the Final Qualifier in Columbus, Ohio on June 7. If they survive those qualifiers, they will advance to the 2021 U.S. Open.

The 121st U.S. Open will be hosted by Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California from June 17 to 20, 2021.