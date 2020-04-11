R-H alum Jared Gerbino hoping to break into NFL as a tight end

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You have to be pretty smart to be a college quarterback and even smarter to do it at an Ivy League School. Rush-Henrietta alum Jared Gerbino is looking to use his knowledge to learn a new position and play in the NFL.

He was a two-year starter at Dartmouth but is now looking to break into the NFL as a tight end. He already showed his physical tools under center, rushing for almost 1500 yards in his career and racking up 21 touchdowns.

“I hope they get to see my agility and athleticism, so hopefully that’s what they pick up on,” says Gerbino.

This isn’t the first time he made a position switch- he started as a running back with the Royals Comets and has always been well rounded throughout his career.

“It definitely helped growing up as a running back and kind of getting to play a bunch of positions,” says Gerbino. “I got to play basketball and a bunch of other sports growing up so I think that helps with it.”

Not only will his athleticism help him make the switch, but all those years of throwing passes is making running routes pretty easy to pick up.

“Knowing where the depth is and where the holes are in the defense is huge so I knew that at quarterback,” he says. “So, it was kind of just a matter of getting out and running the routes and knowing the steps to it and once I got the hang of that it really becomes second nature. I had to kind of count steps in the beginning and the more comfortable I got with it, it kind of became second nature to me. I think in three or four weeks I had it pretty down pat. Obviously, I’m going to keep working on it.”

Gerbino has gotten comparisons to Taysom Hill, the Saints do-it-all quarterback. If called upon, he still feels he can sling it with the best of the best. After all, he did last summer with this year’s Heisman winner.

“I got to throw down in Louisiana at the Manning Passing Academy. I was with the number one, probably, pick Joe Burrows and all of them and I really felt like I was throwing just as well as all of them,” he says.

Whether it’s at tight end, quarterback, or a combination of both, Gerbino is just hoping a team will give him a shot to prove himself