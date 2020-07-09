Quinton Rose experiences summer of growth pre-NBA Draft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — June 25 was supposed to be the day Quinton Rose’s life changed. Instead, it was just another Thursday.

“It was kind of weird because I didn’t notice until halfway through the day it was June 25,” said Rose. “It was crazy because every day seems like the same day.”

Even though he has to wait until October for his NBA dreams to come true, the excitement for the future outweighs the anxiety of a chaotic process to get there.

“I’m always going to be excited because it’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole life, but I think the closer we get the more excitement will build up,” said Rose. “I’m just taking advantage of the time I’m home spending time with my family and I’m fortunate enough to have a gym.”

The Bishop Kearney graduate finished a storied career at Temple University as a four-year starting guard for the Owls. In his senior season, he broke the American Athletic Conference all-time scoring record and became the fourth player in program history to surpass more than 1500 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists, and 200 steals. Still, Rose sees himself as a work in progress.

“I’m just getting better day by day, learning more about myself as a man and as a basketball player, so there’s no better time this could have happened for me.”