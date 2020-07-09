1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Quinton Rose experiences summer of growth pre-NBA Draft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — June 25 was supposed to be the day Quinton Rose’s life changed. Instead, it was just another Thursday.

“It was kind of weird because I didn’t notice until halfway through the day it was June 25,” said Rose. “It was crazy because every day seems like the same day.”

Even though he has to wait until October for his NBA dreams to come true, the excitement for the future outweighs the anxiety of a chaotic process to get there.

“I’m always going to be excited because it’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole life, but I think the closer we get the more excitement will build up,” said Rose. “I’m just taking advantage of the time I’m home spending time with my family and I’m fortunate enough to have a gym.”

The Bishop Kearney graduate finished a storied career at Temple University as a four-year starting guard for the Owls. In his senior season, he broke the American Athletic Conference all-time scoring record and became the fourth player in program history to surpass more than 1500 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists, and 200 steals. Still, Rose sees himself as a work in progress.

“I’m just getting better day by day, learning more about myself as a man and as a basketball player, so there’s no better time this could have happened for me.”

