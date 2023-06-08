Pittsford is 1 of 8 teams in New York state impacted by the postponements

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The past week has been adventure for high school athletes across New York state especially boys lacrosse. Due to air quality issues that have impacted most of the state, the state semifinals have been pushed from Wednesday to Friday.

“I woke up on Wednesday and I looked out my window and it was bright orange in the morning,” said Pittsford senior Rex Kesselring. “I figured it was no shot we play that day. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The Pittsford boys lacrosse team is one of eight teams in the state impacted by the schedule change. The Panthers were forced to practice indoors on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite the last-minute changes to their routine, Pittsford boys lacrosse head coach Andrew Whipple believes his team is still locked in and focused.

“We have a lot of multi-sports athletes,” said Whipple. “These kids have played football together, basketball together, and lacrosse together. They’re locked in on their goal. We have a great group of seniors and they know what they want to achieve.”

Kesselring added that a previous hurdle from last season prepared the team for this unique situation.

“Last year our sectional final game got cancelled because of rain and I don’t think we were mentally prepared for the next day,” said Kesselring. “I think that prepared us for this experience. We stayed locked in. We know what we want. There is only one way to go out and have stayed dialed in.”

This isn’t the first time that spring sports have dealt with postponements and a wonky schedule. The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the entire 2020 season.

However those circumstances helped prepare the Panthers for the moment that’s in front of them.

“Being able to just make stuff up as you go,” said Kesselring. “See the stuff on Twitter and you know it’s changed. Yesterday we had practice then we were planning on playing today. But then when we were eating team dinner in school and then they changed it again. There was like 4 different time changes. I think we’re definitely all prepared for stuff like this to happen and kind of just deal with it as it comes.”

Whipple said his has a bunch of great guys and they just keep fighting through whatever comes their way.

“I spoke with my athletic director the other day when we went in for a meeting and that’s what I said to him,” said Whipple. “The stuff that we’ve gone through the last four years. These seniors have gone through. You couldn’t make it up. We said if you wrote a story about it people wouldn’t believe it.”

Pittsford will face Baldwinsville (III) on Friday, June 9th at Homer High School. If the Panthers were to advance, the Class A state championship game will be Sunday, June 11th at Hofstra University.