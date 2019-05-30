Pittsford, Canandaigua prevail in OT for Section V titles Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Class A Final — (2)Pittsford 7, (1)Rush-Henrietta 6 4OT

Ellie Mooney scored the game winner 29 seconds into the fourth overtime to give the Panthers a marathon win over Rush-Henrietta.

The overtime winner came moments after a Comet player was sent off with a yellow card and put Pittsford a man up.

Gabby Garrett scored with 15 minutes left in the game to put R-H up 6-4. Pittsford then held the top seeded Comets scoreless for the remaining 25 minutes of the game.

Taylor Sampone scored the tying goal with just under six minutes left in regulation.

Both teams had a potential game winner wiped out. Pittsford lost a goal with 17 seconds left in regulation to a foul before the shot.

R-H had a goal negated in the third overtime due to a crease violation.

Kyra Lucey and McKenna Davis each scored twice to lead the Panthers.

The Panthers have now won 12 in a row and will next face Lancaster in the NY state quarterfinals on Saturday, June 1st at 11:30am from Williamsville North High School near Buffalo.

Rush-Henrietta finished their year 15-3.

Class B Final — (2)Canandaigua 9, (1)Spencerport 8 OT

The Braves gave up a 4-goal lead in the final six minutes of regulation, only to snatch the game-winning goal in overtime from Lexi Braniecki.

CA looked poised to take down the top seed with an 8-4 lead thanks to a Braniecki goal with 7:36 remaining. The Rangers responded by dominating possession and chances, getting pairs of goals from Camryn Sack and Erin Coykendall in the waning minutes of the half.

Both teams had possession of the ball in overtime, but after Canandaigua forced a Spencerport turnover, Emma O'Neill ran 60 yards before passing to Braniecki for the winning goal.

Canandaigua has now won two Section V titles in the last three years. The Braves will next face Section VI champs Frontier on Saturday at 2:30pm from Williamsville North.

Class C Final — (1)HF-L 14, (2)Eastridge 7

HF-L made quick work of the Lancers with six goals in the first ten minutes and a 9-3 lead at halftime.

The Cougars will face Lake Shore in the state quarterfinals on Saturday at 11:00am at Williamsville North.

Class D Final — (1)Pal-Mac 10, (2)Mynderse-Romulus 9

Jamie Walker scored the game winning goal with less than four minutes remaining to seal Pal-Mac's third straight Section V title.

The Red Raiders had a 5-2 lead in the first half, but Mynderse quickly rallied to tie at five and the margin was never more than one goal the rest of the way.

Pal-Mac is now 15-4 and will face Eden in the state quarterfinals on Saturday at 11:30am from Williamsville North.

Mynderse/Romulus finished their year at 16-3.