Sjursen and Dann lead Penfield to victory on the mound

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Jax Sjursen and Owen Dann combined to throw a one-hitter as Penfield took down Webster 1-0 in the District 4 Little League championship game.

Dann also drove in the only run of the game, getting Zach Gutman home from third on an RBI single in the third inning. Gutman started off the inning with a double to left.

Sjursen got the start for Penfield, throwing eleven strikeouts and allowing just one hit in 5.2 innings of work. Dann relieved Sjursen after he reached his pitch limit and finished off Webster by striking out three of the four batters he faced.

Hunter Selden also threw a stellar game for Webster, allowing just three hits and throwing eight strikeouts.

Penfield got their revenge on Webster, as Webster won 9-4 in last year’s district championship game.

Penfield will move on to the sectional championship game in hopes of making the state, regional, and potentially the Little League World Series in Williamsport.