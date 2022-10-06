Penfield swept Schroeder 3-0 in an elite girls volleyball match Wednesday night in Webster that pitted two unbeaten teams ranked among the top five in the state.

Schroeder had leads in each of the first two sets at 16-14 and 16-13, but the Patriots rallied immediately in both spots. They took the first two sets 25-20 and 25-21.

Penfield finished the sweep with a relatively drama-free 25-14 win in the third set.

The Patriots, who are the number one team in New York State, improved to 12-0.

Schroeder took their first loss of the season and fell to 10-1.