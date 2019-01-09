Penfield powers their way past Mendon in battle of unbeatens

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER - Girls Basketball

Penfield 64 Mendon 49

Baylee Teal hit four three-pointers in the second quarter as the Patriots turned a double-digit deific into a double-double lead.

Down thirteen in the third quarter Mendon got hot from deep.

Ellie Mooney, Lexi Green and Katie Bishoping all hit three-pointers part of a 13-2 run to pull the Vikings within four heading into the fourth quarter.

The final eight minutes belonged to Brianne Moxley and Penfield.

Moxley scored 10 of her 19 points in the 4th quarter including a game sealing with three minutes to go.

Teal finished with a game-high 22 points including six assists.

Nyara Simmons had a double-double for Penfield.

Patriots remain perfect at 10-0, while Mendon sufferers their first loss of the season and fall to 9-1

Bishop Kearney 80 East 49

The Lady Kings sensational sophomores once again were forces on both ends of the floor as Kearney reached a 10-0 start to the season.

Sophomore forward Saniaa Wilson racked up 31 points and 18 rebounds while fellow sophomore Taylor Norris scored a career-high 28 points and added 13 rebounds.

Shanique Simms and Shariona Blocker each scored 12 points for East High, who falls to 5-6.

Boys Basketball

Fairport 62 Thomas 46

Irondequoit 68 Hilton 64

Hilton senior guard Taj Hill scored 40 points, breaking 1,000 career points in the process, but the Eagles got the last laugh, handing the Cadets their first loss of the season.

Irondequoit never trailed as the 2-time defending Section V champs improve to 7-1 this season.

Patrick Thomas led the Eagles with 18 points while Freddie June added 15.