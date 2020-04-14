1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Penfield native Lindsay Browning has her dream season with Cornell cut short

Local Sports

Junior netminder posted the 6th-best goals against average in NCAA women's hockey history

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Penfield native Lindsay Browning and the Cornell women’s hockey team was having a dream season. They were ranked number 1 in the country, 28 wins and just 2 losses heading into the tournament. Then, it turned into a nightmare.

“It was kind of like a feeling of disbelief,” says Browning. “No one really talked, it was more crying I guess you could say.”

The coronavirus canceled the tournament just as it was about to begin. Hang up your skates, go home, all you can do is wonder what if. 

“Something that I think about like every day,” says Browning. “We knew that it was a really special year coming in. We’d had a lot of special moments as a team even beyond just setting school records, which was amazing.”

In Browning’s first season as a starter, the junior posted the sixth-best goals against average in women’s college hockey history. Her team seemed prime for the program’s first-ever title, after making it to the Frozen Four last year. 

“We thought that this could be a really special year for us and we knew that we had it in us, I think,” says Browning. “We talked about it a lot. It kind of hurt having that ripped away from us.”

6 of the team’s top 8 goal scorers will graduate, but what they’ll lack in firepower next year, they’ll make up for with motivation. 

“That’s going to drive me next year. Basically, everything I’m doing right now is for them,” says the junior netminder. “They deserve that opportunity. While they won’t get that opportunity next year, we can at least bring the team there and do the best we can.”

And with Browning back between the pipes, that dream, just might become a reality.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss