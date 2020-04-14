Penfield native Lindsay Browning has her dream season with Cornell cut short

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Penfield native Lindsay Browning and the Cornell women’s hockey team was having a dream season. They were ranked number 1 in the country, 28 wins and just 2 losses heading into the tournament. Then, it turned into a nightmare.

“It was kind of like a feeling of disbelief,” says Browning. “No one really talked, it was more crying I guess you could say.”

The coronavirus canceled the tournament just as it was about to begin. Hang up your skates, go home, all you can do is wonder what if.

“Something that I think about like every day,” says Browning. “We knew that it was a really special year coming in. We’d had a lot of special moments as a team even beyond just setting school records, which was amazing.”

In Browning’s first season as a starter, the junior posted the sixth-best goals against average in women’s college hockey history. Her team seemed prime for the program’s first-ever title, after making it to the Frozen Four last year.

“We thought that this could be a really special year for us and we knew that we had it in us, I think,” says Browning. “We talked about it a lot. It kind of hurt having that ripped away from us.”

6 of the team’s top 8 goal scorers will graduate, but what they’ll lack in firepower next year, they’ll make up for with motivation.

“That’s going to drive me next year. Basically, everything I’m doing right now is for them,” says the junior netminder. “They deserve that opportunity. While they won’t get that opportunity next year, we can at least bring the team there and do the best we can.”

And with Browning back between the pipes, that dream, just might become a reality.