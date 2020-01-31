Penfield hands Gates-Chili first loss, Wheatland-Chili wins thriller

Penfield 70, Gates-Chili 49

Penfield handed Gates-Chili their first loss of the season as the Patriots controlled the game from start to finish winning 70-49.

The Patriots opened up a 26-17 lead at the half and raced ahead in the third thanks to a 12-4 run. The Spartans kept it close but trailed 48-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

But the Patriots had an answer for anything thrown at them and the game was never in question.

Three players hit double digits for Penfield, with Nyara Simmons leading the way with 16 points. Baylee Teal netted 15 and Jessica Rinere had 10.

The Patriots are right back in action taking on Rush-Henrietta, while Gates-Chili will look to bounce back against Irondequoit.

Wheatland-Chili 50, Byron Bergen 49

Wheatland-Chili won a thriller as the Wildcats handed Byron Bergen their third loss of the season winning 50-49.

The first portion of the game was all Wheatland as the Wildcats led 30-11 with just over three minutes remaining in the half.

However, Byron Bergen went on a 15-2 run over the final few minutes, punctuated by a deep three-pointer by Julianna Amesbury. She led the Bees with 23 points.

But the Wildcats strong start was enough to give them the win as they held on for a one-point victory.