HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Leading just 8-7 midway through the third quarter, Penfield scored five straight goals to burst ahead of Rush-Henrietta and come away with a 13-7 victory. With the win, the Patriots move back above .500 for the season.

The two teams were tied 3-3 after the first quarter and 5-5 at halftime as the Royal Comets tried to snap a 19-game losing streak to the Patriots.

Penfield (6-5) will return home to host Hilton on Thursday night. Rush-Henrietta (4-6) will hit the road to take on Schroeder the same evening.