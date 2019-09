Penfield and Edison may be linked due to their standing as Independents in high school football, but on Tuesday, the Patriots were in a league of their own with a 44-0 win over the Inventors at Marina Auto Stadium.

The Patriots (1-0) led 28-0 at halftime and never looked back.

Penfield travels to Auburn for a clash next Friday at 7:00pm, while Edison (0-1) heads to East Syracuse-Minoa for a game this Saturday at 10:00am.