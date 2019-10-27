Parker’s overtime performance sends Brockport to Class A semifinal

The No. 5 Brockport Blue Devils advance to the Class A semifinal after a 2-1 overtime win over the No. 4 Our Lady of Mercy Monarchs.

Emily Parker was not discouraged by 80 minutes of scoreless play. She made two goals, one off of a direct free kick seven minutes into overtime and another with two minutes left to play.

Clare Kelly netted the lone goal for the Monarchs in the second ten minute overtime period, but it was not enough to clinch the quarterfinal.

Brockport will face top seeded Spencerport in the sectional semifinal at East Irondequoit High School on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.