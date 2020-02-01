Paige drops 50 as Irondequoit defeats Gates-Chili

Irondequoit 81, Gates-Chili 74

Entering tonight’s action, Irondequoit senior Alahna Paige was second in the Section V scoring charts. After she dropped a school-record 50 points in the Eagles win over Gates-Chili, she’s sitting at the top.

Paige was devastating all night long; cutting through the defense, hitting three’s, knocking down shots in the mid-range. Her scoring output handed the Spartans just their second loss of the season as Irondequoit won 81-74.

The Spartans did their best to keep up, using a push at the end of the third quarter to lead 59-55.

They took the lead back at 64-63 with just under six minutes remaining in the game as Paris Anthony knocked down a three-pointer.

But it was all Eagles from then on out as a 14-3 run proved to be the difference as they were able to close out the win.

Irondequoit moves to 13-2 on the season, Gates-Chili’s loss puts them at 13-2 as well.