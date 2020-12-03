Packers star will wear cleats designed by Rochester 12-year-old Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native Ethan Haley’s artwork will be displayed on the national stage this Sunday. Green Bay Packers star running back Aaron Jones will wear Haley’s design on his cleats as a part of the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign.

The game-worn cleats will be auctioned off after Sunday’s Green Bay contest against the Eagles. All proceeds will benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a nonprofit organization changing children’s lives through impactful research, raising awareness, and supporting families to help cure pediatric cancer.

The cause is near and dear to the 12-year-old’s heart. Haley has been fighting anaplastic ependymoma since March of 2018, when doctors at Strong Memorial Hospital discovered a brain tumor. He has been treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital and the Wilmot Cancer Institute.

“It’s certainly been a tough two and a half years,” Ethan’s father Nate explained. “We’ve tried to find joy in the journey, cherish every moment, and hold tight to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Drawing has been one of Ethan’s passions from a young age. When his mom Kristen received an email from Alex’s Lemonade Stand to enter him in the ‘My Cause My Cleats’ contest, there was no way she could say no.

“I just thought, ‘oh the kids love doing art together’,” Kristen said. “I thought it would be a fun activity they could do together, never thinking they would win.”

Ethan likes to make sure his drawings are “perfect”, but could not believe when Jones gave the Haley family a video call to tell Ethan the news that he won. His dad Nate still cannot believe it.

“We’re going to be watching the game and something our son wore is going to be in the game,” said Nate. “It’s really exciting. We’re super proud of him using his talents in this regard that can be worn for a good cause.”

Kristen and Nate hope the exposure to ependymoma and Alex’s Lemonade Stand will help the foundation raise money to research for a cure. The disease Ethan has battled over 30 months does not yet have one. Despite all of the challenges, the smile has not left Ethan’s face.

Jones will debut the Haley design Sunday during a 4:05pm kickoff. It’s an afternoon the Haley family will never forget.