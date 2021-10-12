Own a soccer team: Flower City Union launches fan ownership program in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester soccer fans have a chance to own their own team.

The Flower City Union announced the launch of its new “Fan Ownership Campaign.” With a fundraising goal of $50,000, investors will be able to have some say in franchise operations. According to the team’s website, highlights of the program include:

You the fan are an owner of your professional soccer club, Flower City Union. Fan owners have representation in the governance of the club via a fan ownership leader. Fan owners are able to vote on future fan owner representatives. Fan owners have multiple opportunities and forums to voice your opinion on key club matters. Fan ownership will be offered exclusively during 2021. This is a limited time opportunity. Receive benefits at every level and special access to exclusive club events, gifts, and content. Fan owners actively support the club mission to be an integral part of the Rochester Community.

Interested? Click here to invest.

Earlier this year the team released a video debuting the new logo, which keeps Rochester front and center. The video describes how each part of the logo is an ode to Rochester culture, and the tag line — “Rooted in Rochester.”

The Union applied to join the National Independent Soccer Association with the hopes of beginning play in the spring of 2022.

The NISA was founded in 2017. Rochester will be the league’s fourth new club in the last six months.

The club will be partnered with St. John Fisher’s Sport Management Department to provide opportunities for their students to gain hands-on experience working with the club.