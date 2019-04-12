Our Lady of Mercy softball player signs letter of intent with Division 1 Fordham

Our Lady of Mercy senior softball player, Kate Vara, signed a letter of intent Thursday to play at Division 1 Fordham next year.
 
The Rams are one of the best teams in the Northeast. They’ve won the Atlantic Ten title and made the NCAA Tournament each of the last six years.
 
Vara called this moment everything she’s dreamed about and provided an interesting look into the stress a top recruit can feel.
 
“I was going to tournaments, week-long tournaments, and there would be 20 college coaches there watching you. Any little mistake that you make, they’re watching. They’re watching how you’re reacting. They’re watching how you’re talking to your friends and your family. Just to know that I can just go out and play from now on is fantastic,” said Vara.

