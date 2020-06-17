1  of  74
Oak Hill to host 2027 U.S. Amateur

Local Sports
Posted:
OAK HILL_1497302435685.jpg

The U.S. Amateur is coming back to Oak Hill.

Multiple sources have told News 8 that the legendary and recently restored East Course will play host to the 2027 U.S. Amateur. It will be the third time the world’s top men’s amateur event will come to Rochester following stops in 1949 and 1998.

The official announcement is expected Thursday.

This will be the first time Oak Hill has worked with the USGA on a top championship since that 1998 Amateur. Since 2003, the world famous club has only hosted PGA of America events. The 2023 PGA Championship will be the fifth such championship in a row.

The future of major events at Oak Hill has been a question since the PGA Tour revised its schedule and moved the PGA Championship from August to May. It’s thought that northern courses like Oak Hill will not have enough warm weather to stage a major championship that early in the year. It’s not just the four rounds of golf that require a lack of snow. It’s also the two to three months of construction for all the infrastructure that goes with one of golf’s top four men’s events.

The PGA of America did decide not to move the 2023 PGA Championship from Rochester after the new schedule was made official in 2017. Oak Hill and the PGA of America continue to have one of the best mutual working relationships in golf.

It may still not be enough to overcome the fickleness of Rochester spring weather.

That would leave the U.S. Open as the only other major men’s event that could be contested in Rochester. (The Ryder Cup would be equally as prestigious, but the PGA of America is yet to repeat a host site for that bi-annual event)

The Open has been held at Oak Hill three times, but not since Curtis Strange won in 1989. With Oak Hill consistently in the PGA Championship rotation, it’s unknown if the USGA would have interest in returning the Open to Rochester.

Hosting a U.S. Amateur to rekindle the Oak Hill-USGA relationship certainly won’t hurt.

The last U.S. Amateur at Oak Hill was won by Hank Kuehne. Current PGA Tour stars Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar both played. In fact, Kuchar beat Garcia in a memorable quarterfinal match.

The new memories are only seven years away.

