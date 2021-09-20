Oak Hill hosts qualifier for Drive, Chip, and Putt competition, winners off to Augusta

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Not many golfers get the chance to go from Oak Hill to Augusta National, but that’s exactly what eight young lucky golfers now have the chance to do after stellar performances on Sunday.

The site of the 2023 PGA Championship hosted a regional qualifier for the Drive, Chip, and Putt competition.

96 golfers across eight different age brackets competed in the skills event, with the winners moving on to the finals which will be held at Augusta National, the site of the Masters.

Each golfer earned points for three drives, chips, and putts with the winner coming from a cumulative score of the three events.

Eight local junior golfers competed, with the best results coming from Massimo Riccio of Pittsford who finished third in the boys 12 to13-year-old division.

Full results can be found on the Drive, Chip, and Putt website.